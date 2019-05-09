Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) CAT 2019 for admissions to B.Tech programme merit list has been released today, May 9th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the CAT 2019 examination for CUSAT can access the merit list at the official website, cusat.ac.in.

Amir Ahmed Imtiaz was placed number one on the merit list. Hindu reports that he hails from Thiruvanathapuram. Second and third places were grabbed by Sam Mathew Betson and Goutham S, respectively. A total number of 13,670 candidates had appeared for the examination and now the merit list has been released.

Candidates can access the merit list from this direct link. Candidates need to select ‘B.TECH COURSES/5 YR. M.SC PHOTONICS (BTEC)‘ Courses from the drop menu and click on ‘View Ranklist’ to access the list.

Hindu further reports that the intake capacity for 11 B.Tech branches offered by the university is 726 in the Main branch at Thrikkakara and 270 at Kuttanad campus. The option registration process will begin on May 15th, said Vice Chancellor K.N. Madhusoodanan.

CUSAT had conducted the CAT exam for admissions to B.Tech programme on April 6th and April 7th and the admit card for the same was released on March 25th, 2019.