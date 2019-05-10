Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to declare the 2019 board exam results for both the 10th and 12th class today at 1.00 pm. As reported yesterday, the board officials had confirmed that the result for both the classes will be coming out together today. Students can access their results at cgbse.nic.in or cgbse.net websites

Just like for all the other states, there has been a lot of speculation going on around the CG board result dates. It was first said that the result will be coming out on May 8th but the day went by without any blip. Today’s date is being reported as official and thus the chances that the result will be declared today is quite high.

For the 2019 board exam from the state, around 6.5 lakh students had registered to appear for it of which 3.88 lakh are for 10th class and 2.66 lakhs are for 12th class. The board had conducted the 10th class exam from March 1st to March 23rd, 2019. Meanwhile, the CGBSE 12th class exam started on March 2nd and the last exam is on March 29th, 2019.

In 2018, the CG Board had declared the result on May 9th. The overall pass percentage in the CGBSE 12th exam was 77%, while that for the 10th class exam was 68.4%. As expected, girls had performed better than boys in both the exams.

How to check CGBSE 10th and 12th results