Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has finally confirmed the 2019 SSC or 10th class examination result date today. The Times of India reports that the result will be declared on May 13th, 2019 at 11.30 am at Telangana State Secretariat, Hyderabad. The results will be available for students to check at results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

Earlier, Scroll.in had reported that the information around the result coming out on May 6th is most probably a rumour and the result can be expected in the third week of May. This information confirms our previous report on the same.

Telangana Board of Secondary Education had conducted the class 10th or Senior Secondary Certificate 2019 examination from May 16th to April 2nd, 2019. Once the results are declared, the board will start the revaluation and re-totalling process for students who think they are supposed to score better marks.

How to check TS SSC 2019 result:

Visit the Telangana results website. Click on the link for SSC result.

Enter the relevant details and submit. The result will be displayed.

Telangana Intermediate results were declared on April 18th, 2019 and made splashes in the news for all the wrong reasons. Some technological goof up had resulted in many students being declared as failed when they had actually cleared the exam. Around 23 students committed suicide due to the goof up. Check out Scroll.in’s in-depth coverage on the topic in this report.