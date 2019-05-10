SC uphold validity of Karnataka’s quota in promotions
In 2017, Karnataka government had ordered granting reservation in promotion to government employees for SC/ST communities.
The Supreme Court observed that the law does not lead to usurpation of judicial power by the state legislature.
The law was challenged in the SC and Justices UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud said the challenge lacks any substance.
SC gives extension to Ayodhya dispute mediation panel for decision
The Supreme Court has given the mediation panel an extension up until August 15th to come up with a decision.
In March, the court had formed a three-member panel comprising Retired Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla who is the head of the panel, spiritual leader Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.
The court did not see any harm in extending the deadline as the mediators stated that they were optimistic about the result.
Reliance Brands acquires Hamleys
Mukesh Ambani-owned company bought 260-year-old British toy retailer.
The is the first instance of Reliance Brands buying an overseas retail brand.
The stock exchange filing says Reliance has signed an agreement to buy 100% shares of Hamleys Global Holdings Limited for a cash consideration of £67.96 million (nearly Rs 620 crore).
Indian Navy paricipates in joint exercise with US, Japan, and Philippines
The joint exercise by navies of four countries were conducted in South China Sea.
USS William P Lawrence, Indian Navy destroyer INS Kolkata, tanker INS Shakti, Japan’s helicopter-carrier JS Izumo, destroyer JS Murasame, and Philippine Navy patrol ship BRP Andres Bonifacio took part in the exercise.
The exercise included formation exercises, communication drills, passenger transfers, and a leadership exchange.