SC uphold validity of Karnataka’s quota in promotions

  • In 2017, Karnataka government had ordered granting reservation in promotion to government employees for SC/ST communities.
  • The Supreme Court observed that the law does not lead to usurpation of judicial power by the state legislature.
  • The law was challenged in the SC and Justices UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud said the challenge lacks any substance.

SC gives extension to Ayodhya dispute mediation panel for decision

  • The Supreme Court has given the mediation panel an extension up until August 15th to come up with a decision.
  • In March, the court had formed a three-member panel comprising Retired Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla who is the head of the panel, spiritual leader Ravi Shankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu.
  • The court did not see any harm in extending the deadline as the mediators stated that they were optimistic about the result.

Reliance Brands acquires Hamleys

  • Mukesh Ambani-owned company bought 260-year-old British toy retailer.
  • The is the first instance of Reliance Brands buying an overseas retail brand.
  • The stock exchange filing says Reliance has signed an agreement to buy 100% shares of Hamleys Global Holdings Limited for a cash consideration of £67.96 million (nearly Rs 620 crore).

Indian Navy paricipates in joint exercise with US, Japan, and Philippines

  • The joint exercise by navies of four countries were conducted in South China Sea.
  • USS William P Lawrence, Indian Navy destroyer INS Kolkata, tanker INS Shakti, Japan’s helicopter-carrier JS Izumo, destroyer JS Murasame, and Philippine Navy patrol ship BRP Andres Bonifacio took part in the exercise.
  • The exercise included  formation exercises, communication drills, passenger transfers, and a leadership exchange.