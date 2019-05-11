Staff Selection Commission has declared the Combined High Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Tier II result on May 10th, 2019. After a go ahead from the Supreme Court on Thursday, the Commission has declared both the CGL and CHSL 2017 Tier II results. All the candidates who had appeared for the CHSL 2017 Tier-II examination can check the result at ssc.nic.in.

In a notification released along with the result, the Commission said that all the candidates who have cleared the Tier-II now qualify for the Tier-III round. A total number of 1,427 candidates will appear for the Skill Test in Tier 3, 229 will go through document verification, and 33,967 candidates will appear for the typing test.

The notification also has the category-wise breakdown of selected candidates and the category-wise cut-off marks, which can be accessed in this direct link.

How to access SSC CHSL 2017 Tier-II result:

Visit the SSC official website. Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the home page and click on the ‘CHSL” tab. Click on the link under the ‘Result’ column against the CHSL 2017 Tier II row. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the results page. A PDF will open which will have details of all the candidates who have passed the CHSL Tier II stage.

On May 10th, in a separate notification, SSC had also released the tentative vacancy for the 2017 SSC CHSL recruitment drive. The exam is being conducted to fill 5895 vacancies in various government departments. The tentative vacancy details can be accessed in this direct link.

SSC CHSL Tier II exam was conducted in early half of 2018 but the result could not be declared as the Supreme Court had put a stay on it. The SSC CGL Tier-II paper had been leaked in social media putting a question on the process of examination conducted by SSC. On Thursday, SC allowed the commission to declare the results of CGL and CHSL 2017.