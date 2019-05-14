National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the final answer keys for JEE Main April 2019 paper II examination on its website - jeemain.nic.in. JEE Main paper II exam is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B. Planning courses. Further, the result for Paper II is expected to be announced tomorrow on May 15th, as per the schedule by NTA. Meaning the candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website using the application number.

NTA conducts the JEE main exam twice a year that is in the January and April session. A total of 1,69,725 candidates had appeared for the JEE Main exam on April 7 in two shifts. As mentioned before, the paper II of the JEE Main exam is for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses.

Here is the direct link to the JEE Main April 2019 paper II answer keys

How to check JEE main April 2019 paper II answer keys

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main exam - jeemain.nic.in Click on the link for JEE Main paper II answer keys from left hand section of the home page These are the final answer keys and will be used to determine the final selection criteria Go thoroughly through the answer keys before the result declaration for JEE Main Paper II exam Download and save a copy of Paper II answer keys

JEE Main is conducted for admissions to IIT, NIT, RIT and other engineering colleges throughout the country. The exams are conducted in multiple sittings and candidates have an option to choose the convenient date on which they would like to appear.