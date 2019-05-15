All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be conducting entrance examination for its undergraduate course admission this month. The MBBS entrance test is scheduled on May 25th and 26th in two shifts each. Admit card for the AIIMS MBBS 2019 exam is expected to be declared today on May 15th at AIIMS examination website - aiimsexams.org. Candidates who have successfully applied for the exam can download the admit card once declared by logging on to the website.

The registration for MBBS course began way back November 30th, 2018 and continued till January 14th. As mentioned before, the exam will be conducted on in two shifts on May 25th and 26th and it will be a computer based test. Candidates appearing need to carry the AIIMS MBBS Admit card with them for the test. those reporting to the centre without the admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The admit card will have all the details of the exam centre, time of the exam, important instructions. The candidates must read all the instructions before going to the exam. They should also carry a valid Id proof along with the admit card.

Separately, due to Cyclone Fani hitting Odisha during the first week in May, AIIMS has re-scheduled its result announcement date for PG online entrance examination for MD/MS/M.Ch.(6 years)/DM (6 years)/MDS courses. An update on the new result declaration date for AIIMS PG will be notified soon. Earlier the result were to be announced on Monday, May 13th, 2019, but due to the effect of Cyclone “Fani” the examination in one of the centres in Bhubaneswar could not be conducted on Sunday, May 5th, 2019. Thus, the result now will be declared only after conducting the examination in Bhubaneswar.