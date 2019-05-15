The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) will declare the results for class 12th exam today on May 15th, 2019. All the students who have appeared for the Haryana Senior Secondary Examination 2019, can check their results online at BSEH site - bseh.org.in. Notably, BSEH has partnered with India results website for the HBSE class 12th results and can be checked directly from there.

While for the past few years, the results of both class 10th and class 12th were released on the same day, this year the class 12th will be announced earlier that is today. A total of 7,65,549 candidates appeared for the exams this year and the BSEH examinations for both 10th, 12th class were held in as many as 1728 exam centres.

The exam for Haryana Class 12th was held from March 7th to April 5th, 2019 and around 1.91 lakh students participated in the exams. There were 22,464 supervisors and 1,728 superintendents of police appointed for the board exams along with 350 flying squads, Indian Express report says.

In 2018, BSEH had announced the results of class 10th and class 12th on May 20. The secondary exams were taken by 3.83 lakh students with over 2.46 lakh appeared for their class 12 exams from March 7 to April 2.