National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the NEET 2019 UG examination for Odisha candidates. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Odisha candidates only is scheduled to be conducted on May 20th. The exam was recently rescheduled from May 5th owing to Cyclone Fani in the state. Candidates can now head to the NTA website - ntaneet.nic.in to download the admit card for the examination.

The previous notification regarding the exam postponement had mentioned that the admit cards will be released shortly. The exam for the above candidates will now be held on May 20th from 10.00 am to 1.00 am. The centers of the exam will remain the same. Candidates who are set to appear for the NEET UG 2019 exam need to download their respective admit card using the application number and date of birth details. Please note that admit card is mandatory for the exam.

How to download NEET UG 2019 admit card

Visit the official website of NTA NEET UG 2019 - ntaneet.nic.in On the home page, click on the download admit card link from the left hand section Alternatively, here is the direct link to admit card page Enter your application number, date of birth details and submit to view your admit card Download the hall ticket and take a print out of the same for future reference

For latest updates and date of the rescheduled examination, please visit the website: www.ntaneet.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in as all Important Notices/Corrigendum/Addendum/Updates etc. will only be uploaded on the websites, the public notice says.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for admissions to MBBS courses imparted by all the institutions throughout India except AIIMS and JIPMER.