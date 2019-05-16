US orders non-emergency embassy staff to leave Iraq
The United States on Wednesday ordered all non-emergency staff to leave its embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Arbil, as tensions mount between the United States and Iraq’s neighbour Iran.
Washington has ramped up pressure on Tehran in recent days, accusing Iran of planning “imminent” attacks in the region, and bolstering the American military presence in the Gulf.
Trump to overhaul immigration system to filter who is allowed into US
U.S. President Donald Trump will outline a plan to harden border security and overhaul the legal immigration system to favour applicants who speak English, are well-educated and have job offers, senior administration officials said.
For decades, U.S. immigration laws have given priority to family-based immigration, and about two-thirds of all people granted green cards each year have family ties to people in the United States.
India backs French initiative to combat spread of terror via social media
India on Wednesday joined a France led initiative to adopt a declaration to counter terrorism and radicalisation online including social media in the backdrop of Christchurch mosque attack.
India was represented at the meet by Ajay Prakash Sawhney, IT Secretary. It may be noted that after the Pulwama attack France had taken lead in designating Masood Azhar as global terrorist.
National Dengue Day 2019: 5 ways to keep mosquitoes at bay
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, National Dengue Day, celebrated on May 16 aims to spread awareness about dengue and to increase preventive measures as well as find out ways to prevent and control the disease across the country.
The only way to prevent dengue is by avoiding mosquito bite because a vaccine can’t protect against dengue.