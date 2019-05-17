Board of Secondary Education, Haryana, is all set to announce the 10th class result today, May 17th, at 3.00 pm. The information is confirmed by a board official to NDTV.

Once the result is declared, it can be accessed at the official website, bseh.org.in, and at the third party results website, indiaresults.com.

The board had announced the 12th class result on May 15th in which students had scored a pass percentage of 74.4% which is significantly better than 2018 when the students had secured 53.3%.

NDTV reports that around 4 lakh students have appeared for the 10th class board exam this year from the state.

The board had declared the 10th class result in 2018 on May 21st, 2019. The pass percentage last year was 51.15%. Girls secured a pass percentage of 55.34% and boys just 47.61%.

Rural schools performed better than urban ones, with 51.72% pass percentages registered for rural schools versus the urban schools’ 49.65%.

How to check BSEH 2019 10th class result: