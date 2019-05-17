Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh or JEECUP has released the UPJEE (Polytechnic) and other exams’ admit card today, May 17th, 2019. Admit card for all the groups can be downloaded from the official website, jeecup.nic.in. The link to download admit card for Group A is separate and the link to download admit cards for all the remaining groups is separate.

JEECUP will be conducting the UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2019 and other entrance exams on May 26th, 2019. The exam was first scheduled to be held on April 28th but was postponed later for May 26th, 2019. The Group A exam for Engineering and Technology Diploma will be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. The remaining courses or from Group B to K will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates can click on the direct link to download admit card for Group A and for Group B to K.

Candidates are required to reach the exam centre mentioned on the admit card at least an hour before the exam. The exam is an offline multiple-choice exam and no stationary supplies will be provided by the centre and thus candidates are required to bring their own supplies.

How to download JEECUP UPJEE 2019 admit card: