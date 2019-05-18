Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM), is expected to declare the 2019 10th class or HSLC result today, May 18th, 2019, reports NDTV. The Manipur HSLC 2019 examination result will be made available at manresults.nic.in and indiaresults.com. The result is expected to declared in the afternoon hours, though the exact time is not confirmed yet.

On May 8th, the Board had declared the 12th class result in which students had secured a pass percentage of 73.83%, Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 77.41% compared to 70.14%. Noney district students scored the best pass percentage with 92.19% of students clearing the exam with Thoubal district claiming the second spot with 83.14%.

Here is how to access the Manipur BSEM HSLC result:

Visit the Manipur results website. Click on HSLC exam result link on the home page. Enter the Roll Number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be available and can be printed out for future reference

In 2018, the Council had declared the 10th result on May 25th. The pass percentage last year was recorded at 73.18% in the class 10th. Boys had managed to score a pass percentage of 78.8% whereas girls scored a percentage of 74.7%, reports NDTV.