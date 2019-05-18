3 militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

  • Three militants were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Panzgam area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday morning.
  • Their bodies had been recovered and the operation called off, said an Army spokesman. The militants opened fire during a search operation and the house in which they were holed up was blasted, said the police.
  • Saturday’s operation comes just two days after five militants were killed in two encounters in south Kashmir.

UN owes peacekeeping nations $3.6 billion, India voices concern

  • The UN owes India $38 million, among the highest it has to pay to any country, for peacekeeping operations as of March 2019, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had said in his report in April.
  • India has voiced concern over the “unjustifiable and inexplicable” delays in reimbursement to countries providing peacekeeping troops and police for UN missions.
  • It underlined that recurrent delays in payments have turned the Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) as “de facto financers” of UN peacekeeping.

Google celebrates Persian maths genius Omar Khayyam

  • Google on Saturday dedicated a creative and special doodle to Persian mathematician Omar Khayyam on his 971st birthday.     
  • He was best known for his work on the classification and solution of cubic equations. Apart from his maths skills, he was also a well-known astronomer and poet.

“Build America” visa replaces green card in Trump’s new US entry plan

  • Donald Trump has said he will replace the existing green cards with ‘Build America’ visa, as the US President unveiled a new merit and points-based immigration policy that seeks to increase the quota for highly-skilled workers from 12 to 57 per cent.
  • Every year the US issues nearly 1.1 million green cards, which gives foreign nationals life-time permission to live and work in the US and a path to citizenship in five years. 