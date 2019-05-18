Three militants were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Panzgam area of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Saturday morning.
Their bodies had been recovered and the operation called off, said an Army spokesman. The militants opened fire during a search operation and the house in which they were holed up was blasted, said the police.
Saturday’s operation comes just two days after five militants were killed in two encounters in south Kashmir.
UN owes peacekeeping nations $3.6 billion, India voices concern
The UN owes India $38 million, among the highest it has to pay to any country, for peacekeeping operations as of March 2019, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had said in his report in April.
India has voiced concern over the “unjustifiable and inexplicable” delays in reimbursement to countries providing peacekeeping troops and police for UN missions.
It underlined that recurrent delays in payments have turned the Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) as “de facto financers” of UN peacekeeping.
Google celebrates Persian maths genius Omar Khayyam
Google on Saturday dedicated a creative and special doodle to Persian mathematician Omar Khayyam on his 971st birthday.
He was best known for his work on the classification and solution of cubic equations. Apart from his maths skills, he was also a well-known astronomer and poet.
“Build America” visa replaces green card in Trump’s new US entry plan
Donald Trump has said he will replace the existing green cards with ‘Build America’ visa, as the US President unveiled a new merit and points-based immigration policy that seeks to increase the quota for highly-skilled workers from 12 to 57 per cent.
Every year the US issues nearly 1.1 million green cards, which gives foreign nationals life-time permission to live and work in the US and a path to citizenship in five years.