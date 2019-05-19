Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released the admit card for the 2019 Engineering and Executive Trainee recruitment examination on Saturday, May 18th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, careers.bhel.in.

Along with the release of the admit card, BHEL also activated the mock testing link for candidates to get warmed to the nature of the examination. The examination for the recruitment of BHEL 2019 recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on May 25th and May 26th.

Candidates can download the admit card from this direct link. Mock test link can be accessed in this link.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for Trainees for Electrical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Finance Executive, Civil Engineers, HR Executive, and Chemical Engineers. The detailed schedule for the exam can be accessed in this link.

How to download BHEL 2019 Trainee Recruitment admit card:

Visit the BHEL Career Page for 2019 Trainee Recruitment Drive. Click on the link to download the admit card (once activated. Enter the log-in details and submit. The admit card can be downloaded and printed out from the page.

The application process for the recruitment of 145 trainees was conducted from April 16th to May 6th, 2019. All the candidates who clear the examination will appear for an interview round before final selection.