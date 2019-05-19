West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring the WB Madhyamik or 10th examination 2019 on May 21st. Officials have confirmed to NDTV that the result date is confirmed. Earlier we had reported that the tentative date of the result is May 21st; however, officials have now confirmed the date.

Around 10 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam this year and the examination was held from February 12 to February 22, 2019. The result can be accessed at the official results website, wbresults.nic.in. The results can also be availed through SMS alert as well. Candidates will have to send SMS to 54242/ 56263/58888 by sending WB10<space><roll number>.

In 2018, WBBSE had declared the Madhyamik result on June 6th and thus this year the result is being released at least 15 days before. The pass percentage recorded at the West Bengal Madhyamik result 2018 was 85.49%.

How to download or check WBBSE 10th result 2018 online