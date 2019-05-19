Telangana State Model School (TSMS) is expected to announce the entrance exam admissions result within the next few days. The result was expected to be released on Saturday, May 18th, according to the official schedule; however, the result link has not been activated yet. It is expected that the result will be coming out soon and can be accessed at the official website, telanganams.cgg.gov.in.

TSMS had conducted the entrance exam on April 18th, 2019 and the hall ticket for the exam was issued on April 10th, 2019. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions for class VIth and for all the vacant seats from class VIIth to class Xth. The application process for the class 6th was conducted from January 28th to March 8th and for remaining classes from February 1st to March 8th, 2019.

After the result is declared, the selection list will be finalised and approved Joint Collector in the next week and final selection is scheduled to be displayed on May 27th. Then students will have to go through verification process before the admission.

Telangana Model Schools were established in 194 Educationally Backward Mandals in the state and provides free English medium education from class VI to class X and Intermediate classes for students from these mandals.