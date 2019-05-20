It has now been confirmed by multiple outlets that the Gujarat Secondary Education Board will be declaring the 2019 SSC or 10th class results tomorrow, May 21st, at 8.00 am. Students can check their individual scores at GSEB’s official website, gseb.org.

According to various outlets, the result date is confirmed and as precedence dictate, Gujarat school exam results are declared early in the morning. GSHSEB had conduct the 10th class examination from March 7th to March 19th, 2019. The result is also expected to be available at examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

In 2018, the board had declared the SSC result or 10th result on May 28th and this year it is declaring a week earlier than 2018. The students in 2018 had a pass percentage of 67.5% with 5.68 lakh out of around 11 lakh students passing the exam. Girls secured a pass percentage of 72.69% and boys 63.73%.

Here’s how to check the GSEB 10th result