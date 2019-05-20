Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had in April published the notification regarding Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. Notably today, May 20th is the last date to apply online for the advertised vacancies and interested candidates have the opportunity to submit applications till 6 pm.

A total of 323 vacancies have been advertised by UPSC for Assistant Commandant recruitment. Detailed break of vacancies under BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB has been given in the official notification. Here is the direct link to the notification for candidates who wish to apply.

Applicants need to be a Graduate degree holder in any discipline from a recognized university/institution and must be of 20 to 25 years of age at the time of applying with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

How to apply online for CAPF recruitment 2019

Visit the online application portal of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in Then click on online application for various examination of UPSC link You will be directed to a new page, there click on registration process mentioned in front of CAPF recruitment Complete both parts of registrations and make the online payment for exam fee Save the submitted application for future reference.

Apart from the above mentioned dates, the commission has provided few tentative dates as well. The tentative exam date is available that is August 18th, 2019 and the admit card are expected on July 31st.

The recruitment drive will involve three rounds of selection. The first round will be a written exam which will be conducted on August 18th consisting two papers. The first paper from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon will test candidates on General Ability and Intelligence for 250 marks. Paper II will be from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm for General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.