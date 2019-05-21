Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will announce the result for HSSLC 12th arts stream exams 2019 and for SSLC exam soon on its website - megresults.nic.in. The results are expected to be declared at MBOSE result website - results.mbose.in. This confirmation comes courtesy MBOSE official results website. Once the results are declared, candidates can check them using the exam roll number.

The results site says that the HSSLC arts and SSLC results will be declared soon without specifying any particular date or timing. However, several unsubstantiated reports are doing the rounds that MBOSE HSSLC and SSLC result could be declared today. This is nothing but mere speculation without any credibility.

Last year in 2018, MBOSE had declared the HSSLC Arts result on May 25th along with the SSLC result, so the speculation could be based on last years reference point.

Separately, MBOSE had announced the result for HSSLC 12th Science and Commerce streams on May 8th. Students from science stream scored a pass percentage of 73.80% and commerce stream students scored 79.24%. East Khasi Hills topped the district charts in both the streams with 83.51% in commerce and 80.6% in science.