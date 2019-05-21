Christchurch attacker Brenton Tarrant charged with terrorism: police

  • The man accused of shooting dead 51 Muslim worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks was formally charged with terrorism for the first time on Tuesday, New Zealand police said.
  • Brenton Tarrant now faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder over the March 15 attacks in the South Island city.

Indonesia election: Joko Widodo re-elected as president

  • Joko Widodo has been re-elected as Indonesia’s president after last month’s vote, beating former general Prabowo Subianto.
  • The result was released a day ahead of schedule in the early hours of Tuesday, amid fears of unrest.
  • Around 32,000 security personnel were deployed across the capital Jakarta, AFP news agency reports.

Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for 24th time, creates record again

  • Only last week Nepali mountain guide Kami Rita Sherpa set a new record by climbing Everest a 23rd time. On Tuesday for good measure he did it again, expedition organisers said.
  • A guide for more than two decades, Sherpa first summited the 8,848-metre (29,029-foot) peak, the world’s highest, in 1994 while working for a commercial expedition.