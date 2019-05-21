Delhi University (DU) admission process for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses was expected to begin from May 20th, however that has been postponed in the light of ongoing election result deadline. While the results for Lok Sabha election 2019 will be announced on May 23rd, the online application for DU entrance 2019 is expected to begin soon.

Notably, for the current academic session, the entrance exam for DU courses will be conducted for the first time by the National Testing Agency NTA. A proposal for the same was recently approved by the admissions committee, Indian Express had reported. The entrance test will be for only the for which entrance is already a mandate and admission to other merit-based courses continue as before. Once the application process for the entrance exam begins, a dedicated website for the same will be available on DU home page.

How to apply for DU admissions 2019

New applicants applying for first time will have to register on the Delhi University website After generating new login credentials, aspirants can then login and go ahead with filling out the application form 2019 Candidates have to be careful about the course selection and its admission procedure. Check if it is ‘merit or entrance-based’ process of admission. Upload the required documents and make the online application fee payment Submit the application and download a copy of the same for future reference

DU currently conducts entrance examination for admission to following courses: B.Com (honours), journalism courses, BBA, BFA, Elementary education Music, Humanities and social science, physical health education and sports, B.Tech in informatics and mathematics vocational.

For the merit-based admissions, cut-off lists will be and based on that admissions will proceed. The first cut-off list of Delhi University (DU) is expected on June 14. For the current year, the Delhi University, will offer admission on 56,000 seats and 9,500 seats for undergraduate and postgraduate course respectively.