Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the model answer keys for the 2019 PPT and Pre-MCA entrance examination on May 21st, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for either of the examinations can download the answer keys from the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

The notification released along with the answer keys stated that candidates can submit objections against the answers on the answer keys on or before 5.00 pm on May 25th, 2019. The objection needs to be mailed and all instructions need to be followed, which are mentioned in this notification.

Apart from the PPT and Pre-MCA exams, answer keys for the Technician exam for the Water Resources Department are also available, which was released on May 20th. The last day to submit objection for that also is May 25th and the objection need to be submitted in this link.

The candidates can access the answer keys in these direct links for 2019 PPT and 2019 Pre-MCA.

CG PEB was scheduled to conduct the PPT and Pre-MCA exam on April 30th which was postponed to May 9th due to problems with the PEB website which made it difficult for candidates to download their admit cards. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to all the colleges offering Diploma in Engineering and MCA courses in the state of Chhattisgarh.