Delhi University, which was expected to begin its admission process from today, has delayed it by few more days, several reports say. The DU is likely to begin its application process by May 27th. Previously, it was reported that the admission process has been postponed until the Lok Sabha election results.

For the current academic session, the entrance exam for DU courses will be conducted for the first time by the National Testing Agency or NTA. A proposal for the same was recently approved by the admissions committee, Indian Express had reported.

DU does not conduct admission exams for all the courses. The entrance test will be for only the for which entrance is already a mandate and admission to other merit-based courses continue as before.

St. Stephens College and Jesus & Mary College which have their own admissions process will activate their application link after the DU application process begins. Even though they release their own cut-offs, but students still have to register to the DU centralised admission portal before applying to the college.

DU currently conducts entrance examination for admission to following courses: B.Com (honours), journalism courses, BBA, BFA, Elementary education Music, Humanities and social science, physical health education and sports, B.Tech in Informatics and mathematics vocational.

For the merit-based admissions, cut-off lists will be and based on that admissions will proceed. The first cut-off list of Delhi University (DU) is expected on June 14. For the current year, the Delhi University, will offer admission on 56,000 seats and 9,500 seats for undergraduate and postgraduate course respectively.