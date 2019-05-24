Chhattisgarh Vyapam website has released the admit card for the PAT/PVPT 2019 examination on May 23rd, 2019. Apart from the admit card, the Professional Examination Board has also released the answer keys for the PET/PPHT 2019 examination. Candidates can download the answer keys and the admit card from the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

The PEB is scheduled to conduct the entrance exam for admissions to BSc in Agriculture/Horticulture and Diploma in Animal Husbandry today or PAT/PVPT 2019 examination on May 30th from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm. The notification for the entrance examination was released on March 29th, 2019.

Candidates can download the PAT/PVPT 2019 admit card from this direct link. Once the page opens, candidates can feed in the registration ID and code and submit the information. The admit card will be displayed which can be printed out. The notification for the admit card be accessed in this link.

The examination for the PET/PPHT 2019 was conducted on May 16th and now the answer keys have been released. PET exam is conducted for admissions to Engineering (BE), Agriculture Technology, and Dairy Technology courses and PPHT for Bachelor and Diploma in Pharmacy imparted in the colleges of the state.

The candidates can access answer keys for PET in this direct link and for PPHT in this direct link. The link for PET will open the answer key PDF, whereas the link for PPHT will open a page for subjects under PPHT. Candidates need to click on the relevant link to download the answer keys for the subject.

The candidates may raise objections against the answers on the answer keys and the deadline to submit the objection is 5.00 pm on May 28th, 2019. The instructions around raising the objection can be accessed in this notification.