Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be declaring the KCET 2019 examination result today, May 25th, 1.00 pm, according to multiple sources. Around 2 lakh students have appeared for the KCET 2019 examination for various subjects this year. The result can be accessed at kea.kar.nic.in. The result is also expected to available at karresults.nic.in.

UPDATE: The result has been declared. Check your result in this direct link..

KEA had conducted the Karnataka CET 2019 examination on April 29th and April 30th, 2019. Karnataka CET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka. KCET examination is conducted on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biolog and answer keys were released on May 2nd, 2019.

Howto access KCET 2019 result:

Visit the Karnataka Exam Authority official website. Click on CET-2019 link on the right panel. A new page will open which will have links for answer keys for various subjects. Click on the relevant link to download the result and enter the relevant details. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

The courses for which Karnataka CET is conducted includes Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses [i,e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op),1 and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses for the year 2019-20.