Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has declared the KCET 2019 result today, May 25th, a while ago. The result was expected to be released at 1.00 pm, but the link has already been activated. The result can be accessed by the students at karresults.nic.in and kea.kar.nic.in.

A total number of 1.4 lakh candidates have attained the eligibility and have cleared the KCET 2019 exams, according to Indianexpress.com. In Engineering group, Jeffin Biju from Bangalore topped the group followed by R. Chinmay and Sai Saketika Chekuri. In BSc Agriculture, Keerthana M Arun topped the group, P Mahesh Anand tops Veterinary Science group.

KCET 2019 candidates can access their result in this direct link.

KEA conducts KCET examination is conducted for admissions into professional courses offered by various institutions in the state of Karnataka like Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy. KCET examination is conducted on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biolog and answer keys were released on May 2nd, 2019.

KEA had conducted the Karnataka CET 2019 examination on April 29th and April 30th, 2019. Around 2 lakh students have appeared for the KCET 2019 examination for various subjects this year.

How to access KCET 2019 result:

Visit the Karnataka results website. Click on the KCET 2019 link to download the result Enter the registration number and click on ‘Submit’.

The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

The professional courses for which Karnataka CET is conducted include Engineering, Technology, Farm Science courses [i,e., Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B,V,Sc, & A.H.), B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio Technology), B.Sc.(Hons) Community Science, B,Tech (Agricultural Engineering), B.Tech (Food Technology), B.Tech (Dairy Tech), B.F,Sc (Fisheries), B.Sc. (Agri. Marketing & Co-Op),1 and B.Pharm & Pharm-D courses for the year 2019-20.