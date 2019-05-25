SAMS Odisha has released the admit card for the SCERT Odisha 2019 entrance exam for admissions to various teacher training courses offered in the state of Odisha today, May 25th, 2019.

This is the second time the admit cards have been issued. The first time it was issued on May 13th for exams that were supposed to begin on May 18th. However, the exams were postponed and this new round of admit card is for the new schedule.

Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in,

SCERT Odisha 2019 revised exam schedule was released a few days ago. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 3rd to June 12th. The detailed schedule can be accessed in this link or they are detailed in the below table.

SCERT 2019 Odisha exam schedule Course Name Test Date PWD/PH Candidates to be allocated B.Ed Arts June 3rd to June 4th, 2019 June 4th (Only 4th shift) B.Ed Science June 5th to June 6th, 2019 June 5th (Only 4th shift) B.P.Ed June 4th, 2019 June 4th (Only 4th shift) M.Ed June 4th, 2019 June 4th (Only 4th shift) B.H.Ed June 6th, 2019 June 6th (Only 4th shift) M.Phil June 6th, 2019 June 6th (Only 4th shift) D.El.Ed Odia June 6th to June 12th, 2019 June 6th and June 7th, 2019 (Only 4th Shift) D.El.Ed Telugu June 7th, 2019 June 7th (Only 4th shift) D.El.Ed Urdu June 7th, 2019 June 7th (Only 4th shift) D.El.Ed Olchiki June 7th June 7th (Only 4th shift)

How to download SCERT Odisha 2019 exam admit card:

Visit the SCERT Odisha official website. Click on the link which says ‘Download Admit card’. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the log-in page. Enter the mobile number and click on ‘Get BAR Code No.’ The admit card can be accessed from the page which needs to be printed out.

A total number of 84 institutions will be conducting admissions through the SCERT examination and counselling platform and around 1.62 lakh candidates have applied to participate in the SCERT 2019 entrance examination. The exam is conducted for admissions to various teacher training courses like M.Ed. B.Ed. D.El.Ed, M.Phil among others.