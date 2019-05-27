Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is yet to declare the result for Higher Secondary Certificate examination 2019. However, reports and speculations are rife that the Maharashtra HSC 2019 result will be declared soon likely in next few days or in the first week of June. But the MSBSHSE has not provided any confirmation from its side.

Around 14,91,306 (14.19 lakh) students had registered for the examination, out of which 8,42,919 are boys and 6,48,151 are girls, Indian Express report says. Maharashtra Board HSC exams were conducted between February 21st and March 20th this year. Once results are declared, students will be able to check results at the official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

To put things further in perspective, MSBSHSE Pune generally declares the 12th class board exam results in the last week of May and the 10th class result in the first or second week of June. This year most of the state boards and CBSE have declared the board exam results earlier than the normal and Maharashtra state is also expected to stick to this trend.

However, due to no confirmation from the Maharashtra board yet we advised to take any information about the HSC 2019 result with pinch of salt. Last year in 2018 the pass percentage for 14,18,645 candidates who appeared for the Maharashtra HSC exams was 88.41 percent.