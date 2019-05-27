Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the final answer keys and individual OMR sheet for all the candidates who had appeared for the various final written exam conducted in the months of April and May. The answer keys and OMR sheets can be accessed at the official website, tslprb.in.

The board had released the individual attendance and performance details yesterday. Candidates can click on this direct link to access the login page after which they can access the details. The process of applying for revaluation and retotalling will begin tomorrow, May 28th, from 8.00 am.

How to access TSLPRB FWE final answer keys:

Visit the TSLPRB official website. Under individual recruitment section, final answer keys for various exams are available. Click on the relevant link. The final answer keys will be downloaded.

In a notification released on May 25th, the Board informed that even though strict evaluation measures have been taken and there is hardly any scope for mistakes, the board will still allow candidates to check their answer paper and the marks they have obtained and apply for revaluation and retotalling. The notification also gave information on attendance percentage of candidates who have qualified in each position.

The candidates can access the individual OMR sheet and the final answer keys for reference and check the documents. If they think they deserve more marks for the subjects, they can apply for the revaluation and retotalling tomorrow after the link to do is activated.

The whole notification can be accessed at the official website under ‘Latest News’ section or candidates can click on this direct link to access the notification.

A total number of 36,829 candidates have qualified for SCT SI and / or equivalent Posts, 1,315 for SCT SI IT&C, 935 for SCT ASI FPB, 93,211 for SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts, 3,051 for SCT PC IT&C, 375 for SCT PC Driver, and 113 for SCT PC Mechanic. Final result is expected to be released after the process of reverification is completed.