The Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO) has released a recruitment notification advertising Technician vacancies at the premier organization. The online applications can be submitted on DRDO official website - drdo.gov.in and the last date to do so is June 26th. There are 351 Technician vacancies under Defence Research & Development Organisation Technical Cadre (DRTC).

In order to be eligible for the advertised vacancies, candidates must be 10th pass or equivalent from a recognized board along with Certificate from recognized Industrial Training Institute in the required discipline. The online application process for the vacancies will begin from June 3rd on the DRDO recruitment body, Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) website.

How to apply for DRDO Technician recruitment 2019

Visit the official website CEPTAM - drdo.gov.in/drdo/ceptam/ Once the link for DRDO Technician recruitment application is available from June 3rd, click on it Candidates will have to first register in order to apply for the vacancies Complete the application process following the registration and submit the scanned copies of required documents Make the exam fee payment and submit the application Download the submitted application for future

The recruitment is for the post of Technician A (Tech A) through examination in various trades and disciplines. The total vacancies are further categorized into 18 trades and disciplines and applicants need to possess industrial certificate or experience in the particular category of trade/post they are applying for.

The applications can be submitted till 5 pm on the last date that is June 26. Candidates from SC/ST/PWD/ESM categories and women are exempted from payment of any examination fee.