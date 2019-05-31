Chhattishgarh Vyapam or CG Professional Examination Board (PEB) has released the admit card for the 2019 CG Pre-B.Ed and Pre-D.El.Ed examination on May 30th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the PEB’s official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

CGPEB will conduct both the entrance examinations on June 7th, 2019. The Pre-B.Ed examination will be conducted from 10.00 am to 12.15 pm and the Pre-D.El.Ed exam will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.15 pm. The candidates must report to the exam centre mentioned on the admit card an hour before the scheduled exam time along with the admit card and a valid photo ID.

The candidates can download the admit card from this direct link.

CG Vyapam had released the notification for the pre-B.Ed/D.El.Ed on April 5th and the application process went on until April 28th, 2019. The examination is conducted for admissions to B.Ed and D.El.Ed courses offered by institutions and colleges in the state of Chhattisgarh.

How to download CG Pre-B.Ed/D.El.Ed admit card: