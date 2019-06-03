Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) 2019 result has been declared today, June 3rd, at around 4.30 pm. The result was initially expected to be declared in the last week of May; however, as reported earlier, the date was postponed to today. The result for the UPSEE 2019 can be checked at the official website, upsee.nic.in.

The counselling process is expected to begin in the first or second week of June and is expected to go out until mid July. The spot counselling is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of July.

Candidates of UPSEE 2019 UG exam can check their result at this direct link.

UPSEE 2019 exam was held on April 21st, Sunday and the admit card for the same was released earlier on April 15th. The preliminary answer keys for the entrance examination was released on April 22nd and objections could have been raised against the answers until May 3rd, 2019.

How to check UPSEE 2019 result:

Visit the UPSEE official website. Click on the link to check the UPSEE 2019 result Enter the Roll Number and the of Date of Birth and click on ‘I am not a robot’ button and ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed.

UPSEE meanwhile has started accepting online applications from NRI and Kashmiri migrant students. The application process began on June 1st and the last day to apply for the same is June 10th. The application link is available on the home page of UPSEE 2019.

UPSEE is an entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated) in the colleges offering these courses in the state of Uttar Pradesh. AKTU has the responsibility to conduct the UPSEE examinations.