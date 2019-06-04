Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result for AP Engineering, Medical, and Agriculture Common Entrance Exam (EAMCET). The result announcement has been reported by several media outlets and candidates can check their entrance test scores at AP EAMCET 2019 dedicated portal - sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

However, candidates are hereby informed that the AP EAMCET website is currently responding slowly or displaying a service error. But this is no reason to panic, as here is the direct link to check AP EAMCET 2019 results. Applicants have to enter their registration number along with EAMCET hall ticket number and submit to view their test scores.

Previously the EAMCET result for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were put on hold owing to TS Inter revaluation results this year. While the re-verification results were declared on May 26th, AP EAMCET 2019 results have been announced now.

The result for the engineering sections stood at 74.39 percent, while for Agriculture and Medical stream the result recorded at 83.64 percent, Times of India reported. Altogether 1,38,160 students qualified the examination.

How to check AP EAMCET 2019 result

Visit the official website of AP EAMCET - sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET On the home page, click on the result tab available at middle section You will be directed to a new page, enter relevant detail there Alternatively, here is the direct link to check the AP EAMCET 2019 results Enter registration number along with EAMCET hall ticket number and submit View and download the test result for future reference

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, conducted the AP EAMCET 2019 examination process on behalf of AP SCHE. The exams were conducted from April 20th to April 24th, 2019.