The result for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) for undergraduate applicants will be released today after 4 pm on NTA website - ntaneet.nic.in. The official is currently under maintenance and is displaying the result declaration time, after 4 pm today, as the ticker notice. Candidates who appeared for this year’s NEET UG 2019 exam, can check their result through candidate login section on the homepage.

While the result was expected to be announced today on June 5th as per the official exam schedule. It was further confirmed by the declaration of NEET UG 2019 answer today. Now, the latest ticker notice on NTA NEET website has provided with exam timing as well. Candidates are hereby advised to check of NEET UG 2019 result after 4 pm. Moreover, the result updates can be accessed from our website as well.

Separately, the answer key is available for everyone in the PDF format on the ntaneet.nic.in homepage. Alternatively, here is the direct link to NEET UG 2019 answer keys.

Once the result for NEET UG 2019 are declared, the official website might slow-down owing to heavy traffic of students rushing to check their entrance scores online. Around 15.19 lakh students had applied for the exam this year which was held on May 5th. However, candidates are advised to not panic and be patient. A direct link for the result page will be made available on our website.

NTA conducts NEET examination for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.