Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is scheduled to conduct its UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) for the June 2019 session soon. While the exam is set to be held on June 16th, there is no official word yet on admit card for the examination. As per the standard norm, admit cards are released around 10 days prior to the exam date. Hence, we expect hall tickets for CSIR UGC NET 2019 exam to be released soon.

Once declared, candidates who have applied for June 2019 CSIR UGC NET exam will be able to download their respective admit cards from CSIR website - csirhrdg.res.in. The online application process for CSIR UGC NET June 2019 began from February 25th and the last date to apply was March 18th. The official notification had categorically mentioned that no admit card will be sent via post and all applicants will have to download the e-admit card from the CSIR site.

As mentioned, the exam will be held on June 16th in two sessions: Morning Session from 9 am to 12 pm and an afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam is for 200 marks. CSIR conducts the NET exam for determining the eligibility of candidates for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for appointment as Lecturer (LS) in the areas of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

Following tthe exam, Two separate merit lists, one comprising of the candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF-NET) and the second, of those candidates qualifying the Eligibility Test for Lectureship (LS-NET), will be made on the basis of their performance in the above Test.