Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall ticket for the screening test being conducted for the recruitment of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer on June 8th, 2019. Candidates who have applied to appear for the screening test for this recruitment can download the hall ticket from APPSC’s official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The Commission is scheduled to conduct the screening test for the recruitment of 2019 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer on June 16th, 2019. The hall tickets for department test sessions are also available along with these hall tickets.

Candidates can download the screening test for Forest Beat Office and Assistant Beat officer from this direct link. The department test hall tickets are available in this link. Candidates need to feed in respective log-in details to access the hall tickets which needs to be printed out.

The Forest Beat Officer & Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub Service recruitment notification was released in February 2019 and the application process was conducted from March 5th to March 27th. The recruitment is being conducted for 17 Forest Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub-Service vacancies and 9 Assistant Beat Officer in A.P. Forest Sub-Service vacancies.