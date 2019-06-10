National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the release date for the ICAR 2019 AIEEA entrance examination date. In a notice released today, NTA stated that the ICAR 2019 admit card will be available from June 17th. The admit card once released can be downloaded from ntaicar.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

The notification, which can be accessed in this link, also has extended the duration in which candidates can review and make corrections in their submitted application. The previous deadline to do that was June 8th; however, now candidates can do the same until June 14th (5.00 pm).

The notification states, “Many representations are being received by the NTA to extend the date for above corrections. In view of the above, such candidates are being given a last opportunity to do the same by 14-06-2019 (5:00 pm) failing which their Admit Cards will be withheld.”

ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & Ph.D Courses in agriculture universities and award of scholarships and fellowships. The entrance examination for undergraduate, postgraduate, and JRF/SRF entrance examination will be conducted on July 1st.

ICAR is an apex body for coordinating, guiding and managing research and education in agriculture including horticulture, fisheries and animal sciences in the entire country. There are 101 ICAR institutions and 71 agricultural universities which makes it one of the largest national agricultural systems in the world.