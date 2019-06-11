PlayerUnknown’s Battleground, the popular battle royale game that has taken the India gaming audience by frenzy is all set to launch their Lite variant of the game here in India. PUBG Lite will be specifically targeted for the PC and laptop audience. The PC version of the game requires high configuration system requirements, so with the Lite version the South Korean gaming company aims to attract PC gamers and low-end laptop users.

PUBG Lite is an attenuated version of the original PC game and it has already been launched in other smaller markets such as Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Taiwan and Brazil, a report by Hans India says. While there is no fixed date yet for the India launch, discussions around the web hint at plausible launch by end of June.

The PUBG Lite teaser poster being largely shared on the social media showcases the ‘Taj Mahal’ in the background in the pitch-dark shade. Further, the words ‘PUBG Lite Coming Soon’ written across the poster. Separately, Hans India in its report claims that there is a possibility that PUBG Lite could be released during the sale of Steam around June 25.

The upcoming PUBG Lite offers a promising potential for the game company considering PUBG Mobile’s immense popularity here in India. Largely the mobile version’s meteoric rise in popularity is attributed to the affordability factor. As smartphones with good RAM, storage space clubbed with decent chipsets have become more and more common and affordable in India, the game’s user base rose exponentially.