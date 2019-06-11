State Bank of India (SBI) had earlier released a recruitment notification announcing several vacancies. The notification released on May 23rd invited applications for the recruitment of specialist cadre officer (SCO) at wealth management business unit. There are a total of 579 vacancies for 10 different positions and the recruitment will be on contractual basis. Notably, tomorrow June 12 is the last date to apply and interested individuals can apply right away at SBI website - sbi.co.in.

How to apply for SBI Specialist Officer recruitment

Visit the official website of SBI -sbi.co.in Proceed to the careers section on the home page Under the recruitment of SCO at SBI under wealth management business unit, click on apply online Alternatively, here is the direct link to apply online First time candidates will first have to register and then complete the application process Make the exam fee payment and submit the application

The post wise vacancies, eligibility criteria, salary details, and other information has been mentioned in the official notification and candidates are advised to go through it thoroughly before applying for the vacancies. Candidate can apply for more than one post and they are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience, etc.) failing which their application/candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/ interview.

The last date for printing applications is June 19th. Candidates must note that exam fees must be paid before the last date for the application to be accepted.

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview. Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.