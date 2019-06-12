All India Institute of Medical Sciences or AIIMS has released the MBBS 2019 Entrance Exam result and merit list today, June 12th, 2019. All the candidates can check at the official website, mbbs.aiims.org, to check if they are eligible to appear for the AIIMS MBBS counselling.

A total number of 3,884 candidates have qualified to participate in the counselling which is around three times the number of seats available. The cut-off marks for the unreserved category is 99.3152787, for SC 92.1628908, and for ST 90.3549199.

Candidates can access the result in these direct links for roll number wise and merit list wise.

The counselling process for the AIIMS MBBS admission will begin from June 20th. The mock round of seat allocation will be done on June 20th and later rounds of counselling will follow the mock round. The registration process for seat allocation will begin in the next few days.

AIIMS had conducted the MBBS entrance examination on May 25th and May 26th, 2019. The examination is conducted for admissions to the MBBS course offered by the prestigious institution at the 15 AIIMS centres spread throughout the country which include New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana.

How to check the AIIMS MBBS result: