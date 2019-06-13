Savitribai Phule Pune University has released the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) 2019 admit card today, June 13th, 2019, a while ago. Candidates who have applied to appear for the MH-SET 2019 examination can download the admit card from the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in.

MH-SET 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on June 23rd. MH-SET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidate to serve as an assistant professor role at the university or affiliated colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

MH-SET 2019 candidates can download the admit card from these direct links based on Login and based on Application Number.

For Admit card based on login, several links to download are available which candidates can click and download the admit card by feeding in necessary details. For application number, go through the instructions carefully and confirm the understanding and proceed. Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth to download the admit card. Admit card needs to be printed out.

The exam will be conducted at Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, & Panaji (Goa). MH-SET exam will consist of two papers. The first paper will be of an hour duration (from 10.00 am to 11.00 am) of 50 multiple choice questions which will assess candidate’s teaching and research aptitude. The second paper will have 100 questions and will test candidate’s subject matter expertise.

