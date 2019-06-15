Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will be reopen the application process for 2018 SBCCE and 2018 JECCE recruitment from June 17th. The application process will be conducted at the official website, jssc.nic.in, and the last day to apply for both the exams is June 21st. The last day to upload the photos and signatures is June 25th, 2019.

In two separate notifications issued on June 13th, the Commission said that the rules around the Caste certificate have undergone some changes since the application process which has necessitated the reopening of the application process. The notification for the same can be accessed at these links for SBCCE and JECCE.

The notifications for both the exams were released in December 2018. The JSSC application for 1012 vacancies under Special Branch Constable (Close Cadre) Competitive Examination (SBCCE) was conducted from January 4th to February 18th, 2019.

For the JECCE 2018 recruitment, the application process began on December 26th, 2018 and it went on until February 9th, 2019. The commission had advertised a total of 518 posts that will be filled via competitive examination.