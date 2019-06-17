National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the ICAR 2019 AIEEA entrance examination admit card today, June 17th, 2019. The admit card once issued can be downloaded from the official NTA ICAR website, ntaicar.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The NTA had scheduled to release the admit card on June 5th. However, in a notice released on June 10th, NTA stated that the ICAR 2019 admit card will be available from June 17th.

ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examinations for admission to UG, PG & Ph.D Courses in agriculture universities and award of scholarships and fellowships. The entrance examination for undergraduate, postgraduate, and JRF/SRF entrance examination will be conducted on July 1st.

Scroll.in will inform the ICAR AIEEA candidates about the release of the admit card and they are suggested to follow the Announcement page.

How to download ICAR AIEEA 2019 admit card:

Visit the NTA ICAR 2019 official website. Once the admit card is released, a link to download them will get activated on the home page. Click on it. Enter the log-in details and submit. The admit card can be accessed and printed out.

ICAR is an apex body for coordinating, guiding and managing research and education in agriculture including horticulture, fisheries and animal sciences in the entire country. There are 101 ICAR institutions and 71 agricultural universities which makes it one of the largest national agricultural systems in the world.