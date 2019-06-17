National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally released the ICAR 2019 AIEEA entrance exam admit cards today, June 17th, 2019. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the entrances exams for ICAR AIEEA can download their admit card from the official website, ntaicar.nic.in.

This year NTA has taken the responsibility to conduct the ICAR AIEEA examination. The examination is conducted for admissions into ICAR recognised agriculture institutions offering Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Ph.D courses. The exam for all three exams is scheduled to be conducted on July 1st, 2019.

Candidates can download the ICAR AIEEA admit cards from these direct links for AIEEA UG, AIEEA PG, and JRF/SRF. Click on the way one wants to search the admit card and feed in the log-in details to access it. A print out needs to be taken and brought to the exam centre.

The NTA had scheduled to release the admit card on June 5th. However, in a notice released on June 10th, NTA stated that the ICAR 2019 admit card will be available from June 17th.

ICAR is an apex body for coordinating, guiding and managing research and education in agriculture including horticulture, fisheries and animal sciences in the entire country. There are 101 ICAR institutions and 71 agricultural universities which makes it one of the largest national agricultural systems in the world.

How to download ICAR AIEEA 2019 admit card: