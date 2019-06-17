Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the computer-based exam for the recruitment of 2019 Grade I (PG Cadre) Computer Instructor a while ago today, June 17th, 2019. The admit card can download from the official website, trb.tn.nic.in.

TNTRB will be conducting the computer-based exam for the recruitment on June 23rd, that is the coming Sunday. The application process for the recruitment started on March 2nd and went on until April 10th, and now the exam is being conducted. Candidates can keep checking the Scroll.in Announcement page for further information on the release of the admit card.

Candidates can download the admit card from this direct link.

The candidates must go through a computer-based exam of 150 marks consisting of 150 questions and for 3 hours’ duration. The exam will consist of questions from Computers Science (130 questions), General Knowledge (10 questions), and Education Psychology (10 questions). Candidates can click on this link access the notification, which has details on exam pattern and syllabus.

How to download TNTRB 2019 hall ticket:

Visit the official website of TRB - trb.tn.nic.in Once the hall ticket is released, on the home page, click on the admit card link. You will be directed to a new page, then go ahead and click on the admit card link. Click on the Login button and log in with your user ID and password and proceed to download the admit card. Take a print out of the same to be carried to the exam centre.

The TRB had released the notification for the recruitment in March of 2019 and the application process was conducted from March 20th to April 10th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 814 vacancies.