Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released tentative vacancy details for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019. A total of 9,284 vacancies have been notified for all category of posts which is A, B, C, and D. So all the candidates who had applied for SSC CGL 2017 can check the category wise vacancy details for the official website - ssc.nic.in.

It must be recalled that Supreme Court had recently allowed the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 Tier-II examination result. The SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II paper had been leaked in social media in February 2018 and since then the exam has been under a lot of controversies.

The results, however were declared on May 10th. All the candidates who cleared the exam are now eligible for Tier III level of CGL examination. These candidates can check the tentative vacancy details for SSC CGL 2017 directly from this link here.

Separately, SSC had released a detailed proforma for candidates to fill up their choices for the option of posts. Candidates are required to indicate their options, in order of preference, separately for the posts. This form needs to be submitted for the Tier-III level of the examination process.

SSC CGL is an examination conducted to recruit staff to various posts in ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India.