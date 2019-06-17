Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) reopened the application process for 2018 SBCCE and 2018 JECCE recruitment from today, June 17th. The application process will be conducted at the official website, jssc.nic.in, and the last day to apply for both the exams is June 21st. The last day to upload the photos and signatures is June 25th, 2019.

JSSC also revealed the tentative exam dates for both the examinations in two separate notifications. The 2018 SBCCE examination will be conducted in the first or second week of August and the 2018 JECCE examination will be conducted in the first or second week of September. The JSSC also said that details of the admit card will be revealed in the near future.

In two separate notifications issued on June 13th, the Commission said that the rules around the Caste certificate have undergone some changes since the application process which has necessitated the reopening of the application process. The link to apply for these two exams can be accessed at the official website or in these direct links for 2018 SBCCE and 2018 JECCE.

JSSC SBCCE and JECCE important dates Activity Date Application Process June 17th to June 21st, 2019 Exam Fees Payment June 18th to June 23rd, 2019 Upload signature and photograph June 19th to June 25th, 2019 Date to make corrections in the submitted application June 27th to June 29th, 2019

The notifications for both the exams were released in December 2018. The JSSC application for 1012 vacancies under Special Branch Constable (Close Cadre) Competitive Examination (SBCCE) was conducted from January 4th to February 18th, 2019.

For the JECCE 2018 recruitment, the application process began on December 26th, 2018 and it went on until February 9th, 2019. The commission had advertised a total of 518 posts that will be filled via competitive examination.