All eyes on rainfall that is critical for the economy
India’s monsoon has progressed more slowly than usual after hitting the southern state of Kerala nearly a week late.
Monsoon rains have been 44% lower-than-average so far in June, delaying the sowing of summer-sown crops and raising concerns that parts of the country could face a worsening drought.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast average rainfall in 2019, while the country’s only private forecaster Skymet has predicted below-normal rainfall.
“Credible” Proof Linking Saudi Crown Prince To Khashoggi Murder: Report
There is “credible evidence” linking Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last October, an independent UN rights expert said Wednesday, calling for an international investigation.
Agnes Callamard said she had “determined that there is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi Officials’ individual liability, including the Crown Prince’s.”
China, United States Will “Lose By Fighting”: Xi Jinping To Donald Trump
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for cooperation in a phone call with Donald Trump on Tuesday, confirming he would meet the US leader at the G20 summit amid a bruising trade war.
“China and the US will both gain by cooperating, and lose by fighting,” Xi told Trump, according to a readout by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake In Japan Triggers Tsunami, 16 Injured
A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Japan, sparking a tsunami advisory that was later lifted with no reports Wednesday of major damage and only a handful of light injuries.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters his government would be “on the maximum alert” to prepare for possible rescue operations in the region and warned citizens to be vigilant for strong aftershocks.