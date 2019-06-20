Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has successfully completed the 2018 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier I examination and the result for the same is tentatively scheduled to be declared on August 20th, 2019.

Around 25.97 lakh candidates had registered to participate in the exam; however, just 8.35 lakh participated in the exam, which means the percentage of attendance was just 32.27%.

This is based on the details released by SSC for the CGL 2018 Tier I examination in this notification.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 4th to June 13th. However, some centres experienced technical issues and re-exam for the affected students was conducted on June 19th, 2019.

The candidates who clear the Tier I examination are eligible to appear for the Tier II which is scheduled to be held from September 11th to September 13th, 2019.

Tier I and Tier II of the SSC CGL 2018 exam will be computer-based tests, while Tier III is a descriptive paper and will be conducted in pen and paper mode, and Tier IV will consist of a computer proficiency test/skill test/document verification.

SSC had released the CGL 2018 notification in May of 2018. The 2018 SSC CGL exam will be conducted to fill Group B and Group C posts in various departments of the Government of India.

The posts covered by the CGL 2018 exam include Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Junior Statistical Officer, among others.

It must be recalled that Supreme Court had recently allowed the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to release the CGL 2017 Tier-II examination result and proceeding with CGL 2018 Tier I exam.

The SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II paper had been leaked in social media in February 2018 and since then the exam has been under a lot of controversies.